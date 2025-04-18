Joke of the Day for April 18, 2025: A fishy funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is a fishy funny! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where do fish go to watch movies?
Answer: The dive-in.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Priyanshu Singh