Joke of the Day for April 18, 2025: A fishy funny to make you smile

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a fishy funny! Here's one to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: Where do fish go to watch movies?

Answer: The dive-in.

Joke of the Day for April 18, 2025.
Joke of the Day for April 18, 2025.  © Unsplash/Priyanshu Singh

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for April 17, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you smile Joke of the Night for April 17, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you smile
Joke of the Day for April 17, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile Joke of the Day for April 17, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile
Joke of the Night for April 16, 2025: A silly joke for National Banana Day Joke of the Night for April 16, 2025: A silly joke for National Banana Day
Joke of the Day for April 16, 2025: Animal jokes to make you chuckle Joke of the Day for April 16, 2025: Animal jokes to make you chuckle
Joke of the Night for April 15, 2025: A silly animal joke to make you laugh Joke of the Night for April 15, 2025: A silly animal joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for April 15, 2025: A Star Wars joke to make you smile Joke of the Day for April 15, 2025: A Star Wars joke to make you smile
Joke of the Night for April 14, 2025: A corny joke to get your funny on Joke of the Night for April 14, 2025: A corny joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for April 14, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile Joke of the Day for April 14, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Priyanshu Singh

More on Joke of the Day: