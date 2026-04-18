Joke of the Day for April 18, 2026: A cat knock-knock joke for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to with a knock-knock joke in honor of Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Day
Knock, Knock
Who's there?
Meow.
Meow who?
"Meow you doing?"
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Marjan Grabowski