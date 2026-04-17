Joke of the Night for April 17, 2026: A dose of funny
The Joke of the Night has arrived with a dose of funny! Here's one pulling up to make you laugh tonight.
Joke of the Day
Where do boats go when they're sick?
To the dock.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Elton Sa