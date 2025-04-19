Joke of the Day for April 19, 2025: A cat funny to make you smile on Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is a kitty silly! Here's one to make you chuckle for Caturday.
Joke of the Day
Question: How does a cat in customer service answer the phone?
Answer: "Meow may I help you?"
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Enzo Kin