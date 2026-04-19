Joke of the Day for April 19, 2026: A Sunday Funday silly

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Sunday Funny! Here's a political silly to make you chuckle.

Why was the politician out of breath?

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Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

