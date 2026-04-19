Joke of the Day for April 19, 2026: A Sunday Funday silly

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Sunday Funny! Here's a political silly to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Why was the politician out of breath?

    He was running for office.

    Joke of the Day for April 19, 2026: A Sunday Funday silly
    Joke of the Day for April 19, 2026: A Sunday Funday silly  © Unsplash/Element5 Digital

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