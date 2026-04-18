Joke of the Night for April 18, 2026: A dose of cat funny this Caturday
The Joke of the Night has arrived with a dose of funny for Catiurday! Here's a silly kitty to make you laugh tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why do cats always get their way?
They're very purr-suasive.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Karin Hiselius