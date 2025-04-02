Joke of the Day for April 2, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is silly that's shore to make you smile!

Joke of the Day

Question: What is the ocean's favorite laundry detergent?

Answer: Tide.

Joke of the Day for April 2, 2025.
Joke of the Day for April 2, 2025.  © Unsplash/Pamela Heckel

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for April 1, 2025: The best jokes to celebrate April Fools' Day Joke of the Night for April 1, 2025: The best jokes to celebrate April Fools' Day
Joke of the Day for April 1, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 1, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile Joke of the Night for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile
Joke of the Day for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for March 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 27, 2025: Silly jokes to make you smile Joke of the Night for March 27, 2025: Silly jokes to make you smile
Joke of the Day for March 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Day for March 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for March 26, 2025: Dino-mite animal jokes to make your laughs rawr! Joke of the Day for March 26, 2025: Dino-mite animal jokes to make your laughs rawr!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Pamela Heckel

More on Joke of the Day: