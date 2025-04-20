Joke of the Day for April 20, 2025: A funny to make you laugh on Easter Sunday
Hoppy Easter! Today's Joke of the Day is here to help you celebrate.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call the Easter Bunny the day after Easter?
Answer: Eggs-hausted.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Brian Wegman