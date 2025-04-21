Joke of the Day for April 21, 2025: A funny to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's one to help you start your week with a chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: How many dancers does it take to change a lightbulb?
Answer: Five, six, seven, eight!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Maick Maciel