Joke of the Day for April 22, 2025: A funny to make you laugh on Earth Day
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Earth Day! Here's one to help you celebrate with a chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where does seaweed look for a job?
Answer: In the kelp-wanted section.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Martin Dawson