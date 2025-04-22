Joke of the Day for April 22, 2025: A funny to make you laugh on Earth Day

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Earth Day! Here's one to help you celebrate with a chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: Where does seaweed look for a job?

Answer: In the kelp-wanted section.

