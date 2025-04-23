Joke of the Day for April 23, 2025: An animal funny to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's one to make you bawk with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a rooster that crows every morning?
Answer: An alarm cluck.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Michael Anfang