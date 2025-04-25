Joke of the Day for April 25, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's one to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: Where did the sheep get his hair cut?

Answer: The baa-baa shop.

Joke of the Day for April 25, 2025.  © Unsplash/Richard Bell

