Joke of the Day for April 25, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's one to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where did the sheep get his hair cut?
Answer: The baa-baa shop.
