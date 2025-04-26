Joke of the Day for April 26, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the cats do after they got into a fight?
Answer: Hiss and make up.
