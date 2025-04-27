Joke of the Day for April 27, 2025: A joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's a funny that's got its eye on the laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What baseball player has the shortest commute?
Answer: The catcher... he works at home.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mr. Hickmott