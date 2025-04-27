Joke of the Day for April 27, 2025: A joke to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's a funny that's got its eye on the laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What baseball player has the shortest commute?

Answer: The catcher... he works at home.

Joke of the Day for April 27, 2025.
Joke of the Day for April 27, 2025.  © Unsplash/Mr. Hickmott

Cover photo: Unsplash/Mr. Hickmott

