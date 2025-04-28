Joke of the Day for April 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick your week off with some laughs! Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What kind of job can you get at a bicycle factory?
Answer: The spokesperson.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Manny Becerra