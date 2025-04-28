Joke of the Day for April 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: What kind of job can you get at a bicycle factory?

Answer: The spokesperson.

Joke of the Day for April 28, 2025.
Joke of the Day for April 28, 2025.  © Unsplash/Manny Becerra

