Joke of the Day for April 29, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a feathered funny. Here's on that's flocking to start you week off with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the teaching bird have a big bag of birdseed?

Answer: For parrot-teacher conferences.

Joke of the Day for April 29, 2024.
