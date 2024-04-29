Joke of the Day for April 29, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a feathered funny. Here's on that's flocking to start you week off with a laugh.

Question: Why did the teaching bird have a big bag of birdseed?

Joke of the Day for April 25, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for April 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for April 26, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for April 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for April 27, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Night for April 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Joke of the Day for April 28, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for April 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

