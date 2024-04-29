Joke of the Day for April 29, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a feathered funny. Here's on that's flocking to start you week off with a laugh.
Question: Why did the teaching bird have a big bag of birdseed?
Answer: For parrot-teacher conferences.
