Joke of the Day for April 29, 2025: A spicy silly to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's spicy silly to make you smile.

Question: Why shouldn't you throw away herbs and spices you don't use anymore?

Joke of the Day for April 25, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you smile

Joke of the Night for April 25, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for April 26, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday

Joke of the Night for April 26, 2025: A silly cat joke in honor of Caturday

Joke of the Day for April 27, 2025: A joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for April 27, 2025: A funny joke to make you chuckle

Joke of the Day for April 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for April 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

