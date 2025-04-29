Joke of the Day for April 29, 2025: A spicy silly to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's spicy silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why shouldn't you throw away herbs and spices you don't use anymore?
Answer: It's a big waste of thyme.
