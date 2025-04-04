Joke of the Day for April 4, 2025: A silly joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a Friday funny! Here's a silly to make you smile brighter.
Joke of the Day
Question: What was the best part of the TV antennas' wedding?
Answer: The reception was fantastic.
