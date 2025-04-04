Joke of the Day for April 4, 2025: A silly joke to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a Friday funny! Here's a silly to make you smile brighter.

Question: What was the best part of the TV antennas' wedding?

Joke of the Day for March 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Day for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile

Joke of the Day for April 1, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for April 1, 2025: The best jokes to celebrate April Fools' Day

Joke of the Day for April 2, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for April 2, 2025: Silly jokes to make you smile

Joke of the Day for April 3, 2025: An awesome joke to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

