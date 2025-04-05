Joke of the Day for April 5, 2025: A silly cat joke for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is purr-fect for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile brighter.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why didn't the cat want to go to the party?

Answer: He just wasn't feline it.

