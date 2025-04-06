Joke of the Day for April 6, 2025: A silly Sunday joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the ear doctor say when her patient reported they could only hear buzzing?
Answer: "don’t worry, it’s just a bug going around."
