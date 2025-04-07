Joke of the Day for April 7, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off your week with a smile! Here's one fishing for laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's the best kind of music to listen to when going fishing?
Answer: Something catchy.
