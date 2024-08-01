Joke of the Day for August 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a sporty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's the best way to conquer a fear of jumping hurdles?
Answer: Just get over it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Interactive Sports