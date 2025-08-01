Joke of the Day for August 1, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day is a funny that's bringing the cuteness! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Where did the rabbits go after their wedding?

On their bunnymoon.

Joke of the Day for August 1, 2025.  © Unsplash/Lorna Ladril

Cover photo: Unsplash/Lorna Ladril

