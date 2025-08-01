Joke of the Day for August 1, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is a funny that's bringing the cuteness! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Where did the rabbits go after their wedding?
On their bunnymoon.
