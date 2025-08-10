Joke of the Day for August 10, 2025: A funny to make you smile this Sunday Funday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is slithering with sss-illy! Here's one to make you smile this Sunday Funday.

Joke of the Day

What do you call a snake who works for the government?

A civil serpent.

Joke of the Day for August 10, 2025.
Joke of the Day for August 10, 2025.  © Unsplash/sippakorn yamkasikorn

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for August 9, 2025: An animal joke to send you to sleep with a laugh Joke of the Night for August 9, 2025: An animal joke to send you to sleep with a laugh
Joke of the Day for August 9, 2025: A cat funny to make you smile for Caturday Joke of the Day for August 9, 2025: A cat funny to make you smile for Caturday
Joke of the Day for August 8, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile Joke of the Day for August 8, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for August 7, 2025: An animal silly to make you smile Joke of the Day for August 7, 2025: An animal silly to make you smile
Joke of the Night for August 6, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for August 6, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for August 6, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile Joke of the Day for August 6, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for August 5, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 5, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 4, 2025: An awesome animal joke to make you laugh Joke of the Night for August 4, 2025: An awesome animal joke to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/sippakorn yamkasikorn

More on Joke of the Day: