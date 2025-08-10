Joke of the Day for August 10, 2025: A funny to make you smile this Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day is slithering with sss-illy! Here's one to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a snake who works for the government?
A civil serpent.
