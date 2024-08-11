Joke of the Day for August 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is reflecting the funnies! Here's a silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was the boy's dream job to clean mirrors?
Answer: He could always see himself doing that.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Erik Eastman