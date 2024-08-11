Joke of the Day for August 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is reflecting the funnies! Here's a silly to make you chuckle.

Answer: He could always see himself doing that.

Question: Why was the boy's dream job to clean mirrors?

