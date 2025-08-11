Joke of the Day for August 11, 2025: A clucking funny to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day is a chicken to make you chuckle! Here's one that's clucking funny.
Joke of the Day
Why did the chicken join the band?
Because it had great drumsticks.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Hans Isaacson