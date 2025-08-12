Joke of the Day for August 12, 2025: A spicy silly to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day is a spicy silly! Here's one to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

What did one spice say to the other at their reunion?

"Long thyme no see!"

Joke of the Day for August 12, 2025.
Joke of the Day for August 12, 2025.  © Unsplash/Sebbi Strauch

