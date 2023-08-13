Joke of the Day for August 13, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the iconic movie, Forrest Gump! Here's a film funny that will have you running into the laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What would Forrest Gump’s computer password be?

Answer: 1forrest1.

"Run Forrest run"... straight into today's Joke of the Day!
"Run Forrest run"... straight into today's Joke of the Day!  © Unsplash/Nicolás Varela

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for August 12, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 11, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 10, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 9, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 8, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 7, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 6, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 5, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Nicolás Varela

More on Joke of the Day: