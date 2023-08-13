Joke of the Day for August 13, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the iconic movie, Forrest Gump! Here's a film funny that will have you running into the laughs.

Question: What would Forrest Gump’s computer password be?

Joke of the Day for August 5, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 6, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 7, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 8, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 9, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 10, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 11, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

