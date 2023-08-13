Joke of the Day for August 13, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the iconic movie, Forrest Gump! Here's a film funny that will have you running into the laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What would Forrest Gump’s computer password be?
Answer: 1forrest1.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nicolás Varela