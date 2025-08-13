Joke of the Day for August 13, 2025: A quick funny to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is making the laughs grow! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
How did the plant impress its date?
It knocked its stalks off.
