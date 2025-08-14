Joke of the Day for August 14, 2025: A fast funny to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What did the blanket say to the bed?
"Don't worry, I’ve got you covered!"
