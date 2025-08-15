Joke of the Day for August 15, 2025: A quick funny to kickstart your day

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kickstart your day! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Why did the chair go to therapy?

It had a lot of deep-seated issues.

Joke of the Day for August 15, 2025.
Joke of the Day for August 15, 2025.  © Unsplash/Kam Idris

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for August 14, 2025: A short funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for August 14, 2025: A short funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for August 14, 2025: A fast funny to make you laugh Joke of the Day for August 14, 2025: A fast funny to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for August 13, 2025: A quick funny to make you laugh Joke of the Day for August 13, 2025: A quick funny to make you laugh
Joke of the Night for August 12, 2025: A fruity funny to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for August 12, 2025: A fruity funny to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for August 12, 2025: A spicy silly to make you smile Joke of the Day for August 12, 2025: A spicy silly to make you smile
Joke of the Night for August 11, 2025: A funny to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for August 11, 2025: A funny to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for August 11, 2025: A clucking funny to make you chuckle Joke of the Day for August 11, 2025: A clucking funny to make you chuckle
Joke of the Night for August 10, 2025: A froggy funny leaping with laughs Joke of the Night for August 10, 2025: A froggy funny leaping with laughs

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Kam Idris

More on Joke of the Day: