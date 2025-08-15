Joke of the Day for August 15, 2025: A quick funny to kickstart your day
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kickstart your day! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why did the chair go to therapy?
It had a lot of deep-seated issues.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kam Idris