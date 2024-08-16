Joke of the Day for August 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is burning up with laughs! Here's a silly funny to ignite your smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What was the name of the woman who set all her bills on fire?
Answer: Bernadette.
Cover photo: Unsplash/engin akyurt