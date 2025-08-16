Joke of the Day for August 16, 2025: A cat joke for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a feline with a short haircut?
A bob cat.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Karin Kim