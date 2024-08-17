Joke of the Day for August 17, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the best day of the week... Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was the cat always sitting on the computer?
Answer: To keep an eye on the mouse.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nana Fuzimi