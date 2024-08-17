Joke of the Day for August 17, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the best day of the week... Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why was the cat always sitting on the computer?

Answer: To keep an eye on the mouse.

More on Joke of the Day: