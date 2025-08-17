Joke of the Day for August 17, 2025: A funny for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to shell-abrate Sunday Funday! Here's one to make you smile wide.
Joke of the Day
What did one beautiful shellfish say to the other?
"Darling, you look crabtivating!"
