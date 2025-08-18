Joke of the Day for August 18, 2025: A funny to kick off your week

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off your week with a smile! Here's a silly to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

What's the best advice to give someone who wants to study burrowing rodents?

"Gopher it!"

Joke of the Day for August 18, 2025.
Joke of the Day for August 18, 2025.  © Unsplash/Stas Ostrikov

