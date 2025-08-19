Joke of the Day for August 19, 2025: A bunny funny to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to get you hopped up on laughs. Here's a bunny funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
How can you tell which rabbits are getting old?
Look for the grey hares.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Aswathy N