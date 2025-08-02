Joke of the Day for August 2, 2025: Here's a cat funny for a Caturday laugh!
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the best day of the week - Caturday! Here's one to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
Why can't the cat mom perform at the opera?
Her singing is just clawful.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Zetong Li