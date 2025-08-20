Joke of the Day for August 20, 2025: A quick quip to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is saying "giddyup" to the giggles! Here's a silly to roundup your laughs.

Joke of the Day

What do cowboys put on their salads?

Ranch dressing.

Joke of the Day for August 20, 2025.
