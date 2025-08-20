Joke of the Day for August 20, 2025: A quick quip to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is saying "giddyup" to the giggles! Here's a silly to roundup your laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do cowboys put on their salads?
Ranch dressing.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Xavier McLaren