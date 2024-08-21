Joke of the Day for August 21, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is hopped up with silly! Here's a funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What was the frog's favorite candy?

Answer: Lollihops.

Joke of the Day for August 21, 2024.
Joke of the Day for August 21, 2024.  © Unsplash/Austin Santaniello

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for August 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 20, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 20, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 19, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 19, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 18, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 18, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for August 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for August 17, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for August 17, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Austin Santaniello

More on Joke of the Day: