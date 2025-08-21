Joke of the Day for August 21, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is giving some giggles! Here's one to make you smile today.

Joke of the Day

How is a wallet like an onion?

Opening it makes me cry.

