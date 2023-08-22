Joke of the Day for August 22, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

X marks the spot! Today's Joke of the Day is a dog-filled delight. Here's a funny to make you laugh... or "woof!"

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the Dalmatian say after his snack?

Answer: "That really hit the spot."

Today's Joke of the Day is a doggy treat!
