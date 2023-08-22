Joke of the Day for August 22, 2023: Get your funny on
X marks the spot! Today's Joke of the Day is a dog-filled delight. Here's a funny to make you laugh... or "woof!"
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the Dalmatian say after his snack?
Answer: "That really hit the spot."
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Balmer Rosario