Joke of the Day for August 22, 2025: A short joke to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is a feathered funny! Here's one to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
How did the bird break into the house?
It used a crow bar.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jesse van Vliet