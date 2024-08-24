Joke of the Day for August 23, 2024: The best funny jokes for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is right on time for Caturday! Here's one that's feline funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: How do cats decorate their houses?
Answer: With fur-niture.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Taylor Deas-Melesh