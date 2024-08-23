Joke of the Day for August 23, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is veggie silly! Here's a funny to make your smile turn up.
Question: Why did the vegetable go to the club?
Answer: To "turnip."
