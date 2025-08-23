Joke of the Day for August 23, 2025: A short cat joke for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Day
Why did the cat get pulled over by the police?
Because it littered.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonathan Cooper