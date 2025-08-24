Joke of the Day for August 24, 2025: A quick joke for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day is a biblical silly! Here's one to make you smile this Sunday.
Joke of the Day
Who can help build an ark?
I Noah guy...
