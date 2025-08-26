Joke of the Day for August 26, 2025: A swimming silly!
Today's Joke of the Day is flipping with funny! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why don't dolphins play basketball?
They stay away from the nets.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Damian Patkowski