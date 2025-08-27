Joke of the Day for August 27, 2025: A swimming silly to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day is swimming with silly! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

What happened when the animals escaped from the aquarium?

It was otter chaos!

Joke of the Day for August 27, 2025.
Joke of the Day for August 27, 2025.  © Unsplash/Karl Anderson

