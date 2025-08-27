Joke of the Day for August 27, 2025: A swimming silly to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is swimming with silly! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What happened when the animals escaped from the aquarium?
It was otter chaos!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Karl Anderson