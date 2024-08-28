Joke of the Day for August 28, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is spilling the sillies! Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why can't you tell a chickpea a secret?
Answer: It always spills the beans.
